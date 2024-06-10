Why You Should Freeze Your Fourth Of July Flag Cake Before Decorating

This summer will no doubt see plenty of family and friend gatherings for the Fourth of July, so who wouldn't want to impress their guests with one of the best red, white, and blue desserts for this patriotic holiday? One classic dessert choice is a Fourth of July flag cake — a rectangular sheet cake decorated to look just like the U.S.'s stars and stripes. Frosting and decorating such an intricate design may sound daunting, but the process can become much simpler if you freeze your cake beforehand.

You can decorate this Fourth of July cake in two different ways. Arguably, the easiest route is to spread a solid white frosting base over the entire cake before using blueberries and either raspberries or strawberries to form the flag's pattern. Alternatively, you can opt for the more complicated preparation, in which you can use three different colors of frosting to "paint" on the flag's stars and stripes.

Either way, you'll have a delectable cake, and both methods could benefit from that cake having some chilling time in the freezer — in fact, this is a game-changing step that can benefit any frosted dessert. As the cake cools in the freezer, its texture get a chance to solidify, which helps ensure that frosting spreads on smoothly without lifting up crumbs from the surface.