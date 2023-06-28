The Best Red, White, And Blue Desserts For 4th Of July

Aside from the red and green palette of Christmas and the orange and black of Halloween, few holidays are aligned with such a specific set of colors as Independence Day in America. On the Fourth of July, people's hearts "beat true 'neath the red, white, and blue," as the old song goes, and Americans love celebrating their independence by showing off the colors of the Grand 'Ole Flag. For many, this means hanging the flag in their windows, while others seek out Dollar General tchotchkes for cute and affordable decorations. As for foodies, it's all about making red, white, and blue delectables to eat while the fireworks burst in Technicolor brilliance above our heads.

However, if we only look at dinner foods, we might have a problem. Tomatoes make red easy to come by and white radishes bring on the white. But blue? That's harder to secure naturally unless, of course, you expand your thinking past dinner and move on to dessert. Here you hit the red, white, and blue jackpot. Colored cake frostings allow you to bring together those spangled colors in one glorious, eye-popping dish, while single-color recipes like red raspberry pie, indigo-hued blueberry cobbler, and white vanilla ice cream come together to create a multi-dish Fourth of July dessert display. Our list of the best desserts for Independence Day gives you sweet options across the board.