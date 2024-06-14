Gordon Ramsay's Best Frozen Dinner Is A Classic

In August 2023, chef Gordon Ramsay released a line of eight frozen dinners to be sold exclusively at Walmart. This move was a shock considering how, previously, Ramsay said he couldn't stand frozen meals. Maybe he had a change of heart, or maybe you don't need to like frozen meals to sell them. Mashed sat down with high expectations (this is chef Ramsay, after all) and a tentative appetite to rank Ramsay's frozen dinners, known as the By Chef Ramsay collection. Spoiler alert: Let this ranking save you the bother, because the chicken pot pie is the one worth trying. The rest? You can live without them.

Mashed ranked the frozen dinners according to flavor, texture, and quality (aka, how eager we were to take a second bite). If Ramsay gets to apply his notoriously high standards to every "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen" episode out there, then it's only fair that we applied the same standards to By Chef Ramsay. At the same time, frozen food has never been a go-to for those in search of fresh ingredients and vibrant flavors. So, the chicken pot pie defied expectations in a way. It consists of white chicken meat, carrots, peas, and mushrooms floating in a creamy sauce that's encased in puff pastry. It was filling, comforting, and worth a coveted spot in your freezer.