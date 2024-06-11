Applebee's Vs Chili's: Which Is Better?

Tex-Mex is a style of cuisine originating in the border states of the Southwestern United States. It infuses flavors introduced to the U.S. by the Tejano people (people of Mexican descent living in Texas) into traditional American dishes. While Tex-Mex is not considered as spicy as traditional Mexican cuisine, the food generally comes with a bit of a kick. Chili's, which originated in Texas, took a regionally-beloved Tex-Mex approach with its menu from the very start. You'll find fajitas, chipotle bowls, burgers garnished with cilantro, quesadillas, Mexican rice, Texas cheese fries loaded with jalapeño peppers, and more up for grabs among Chili's menu items – giving credence to the spicy pepper logo for which it is known and the Mexican influences it has clung to from the start.

Applebee's, on the other hand, upholds a different flavor reputation when it comes to its fare. The chain's various cheeseburgers, ribs, melts, salads, pastas, and more have a distinctly American vibe — and though there are some Southwestern-inspired items to be found on the menu, such as the Quesadilla Burger or the Fiesta Lime Chicken, they contain decidedly less spice than one would expect to find in true Tex-Mex. If you prefer your spice more muted, you may appreciate this; however, if spice is your jam, you'll likely find yourself better satisfied after a meal at Chili's.