11 Mistakes Experts Say You Should Never Make When Cooking Baked Beans

Baked beans are the quintessential side dish to many of the foods perfect for the grill that we hold near and dear to our hearts, but let's be real: There's a right way and wrong way to go about making them. Whether you opt to prepare your baked beans using the canned variety or you're creating them from scratch, there are some things you'll need to know before flexing your culinary skills when whipping up this beloved summer-season side dish.

We've consulted several food experts for some insights into the common mistakes people often make when cooking baked beans. Though we're sure you could think up a few on your own, our pros blew us away with their tips and know-how. We're chomping at the bit to share.

So, pull up a seat and get comfortable. You've got VIP access to some of the best information out there to help you pull off baked beans that'll be worthy of a chef's kiss. Join us as we delve into the 11 mistakes experts say you should never make when cooking baked beans.