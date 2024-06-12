Amanda Freitag's Most Memorable Afterschool Snacks - Exclusive

Whether you've been following chef Amanda Freitag since the beginning of her TV career or only recently tuned in to her "Easy AF" web series, the New Jersey native is an endless source of inspiration for food lovers everywhere. The bubbly chef has judged countless dishes during her tenure on the hit show "Chopped," and her 2015 cookbook – "The Chef Next Door" – is a must-have for any Food Network fan. The chef's culinary prowess has also led her to develop a line of gourmet seasonings called AF Spices and pre-mixed beverages known as Freitag Chef's Cocktails.

It's only natural to wonder how a chef of Freitag's caliber got her start. In "The Chef Next Door," Freitag explains that her childhood was filled with afterschool snacking adventures. To learn more about the details of her formative years in her family's kitchen, Mashed caught up with the television star for an exclusive interview.

"We had a lot of frozen stuff that my parents would load up in the freezer," she tells Mashed. While nostalgic packaged favorites like frozen French bread pizza and Steak-umms were always fixtures of the menu, Freitag also gave us the details on several of her signature afterschool snack recipes, including homemade pizza bagels and grilled cheese sandwiches.