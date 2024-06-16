What Is The Leanest Cut Of Steak?

You have plenty of options when choosing the ideal steak to satisfy your carnivorous palate. If you prefer your beef on the leaner end of the spectrum, eye of round is typically the way to go. Known for its firm character and mild taste, eye of round is among the tougher cuts of steak on a restaurant's menu. Sourced from the rear leg of the cow, specifically from the round primal, eye of round beef boasts a well-defined muscle and minimal, if any, fat.

According to USDA standards, beef is labeled lean if it has less than 10 grams of total fat and 4.5 grams of saturated fat per 100 grams. Eye of round easily meets this criteria, often containing 3 grams of fat per 3.5-ounce serving. It's an excellent source of protein, providing more than 20 grams per serving, as well as essential nutrients including iron, potassium, and zinc, which make it a favorite among those looking to reduce their fat intake without sacrificing the steak experience.

Eye of round steak can be identified by its robust, fine grain. Unlike marbled cuts, eye of round's low fat content means it lacks the melt-in-your-mouth quality of a ribeye or a New York strip; however, the steak has a pleasantly chewy texture that some meat eaters genuinely appreciate. Eye of round may not possess the intense beefiness of these fattier cuts, but its subtle, clean bite serves as a canvas for an array of delectable marinades, rubs, and sauces.