Copycat Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich Recipe

If nothing sounds better than a classic Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich, there's no need to wait in a long drive-thru line. With this easy recipe by Catherine Brookes, you can enjoy the bold, spicy flavors of this popular sandwich at home. There are just a handful of ingredients required, many of which you'll likely already have in the fridge or pantry, with everything coming together in under 30 minutes too.

The star of this copycat Popeyes recipe is the succulent, tender chicken breast. We combine the perfect blend of spices to create a smoky, slightly fiery coating for the chicken, that transforms this recipe into a flavor-packed main that tastes just like the original version. Then, the chicken is pan-fried until crisp and blackened on the outside, but still wonderfully juicy in the middle.

Stack the chicken up in some perfectly toasted brioche buns along with some tangy pickles and creamy mayo to balance the heat, and the sandwiches are ready to enjoy. If you're a Popeyes devotee, we highly recommend giving this one a try, and you'll soon discover how easy it is to recreate this classic sandwich staple in your own kitchen.