What Happened To The Former Host Of Food Network's Unwrapped?

The durable, fascinating, and celebratory how-it's-made show "Unwrapped" ran often on Food Network for more than a decade, capably and authoritatively hosted by TV stalwart Marc Summers. "Unwrapped," one of the best Food Network shows of all time, aired for so long, and uncovered the secrets of processed and popular foods for so many fans, that it opened Summers up to a whole new audience. It showed he could do things besides the role with which he was formerly permanently linked: as the host of Nickelodeon's 1980s kids' game show "Double Dare." By 2011, Summers was a household name and a friendly TV face for multiple generations of Americans who enjoyed watching the star send tweens through sloppy stunts involving food, and then also explain with a patient and curious tone how many of those same foods are created and distributed.

Since the original production run of Food Network's "Unwrapped" was canceled, Summers has moved on to other things, and he's remained quite busy in many niches of the entertainment industry, food-based and otherwise, while also dealing with personal tragedies and triumphs. Here's what's been going on with "Unwrapped" host Marc Summers.