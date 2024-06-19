Brûlée Your Pie Top For An Aesthetically Pleasing Finish

You're making a pie for your next gathering, and you want it to be a show-stopper that looks just as incredible as it tastes. There are many ways to give pie a decorative twist, from lattice work to cutting intricate embellishments out of extra pie dough. But what if you don't want added crust throwing off your filling-to-crust ratio, or what if you simply haven't mastered pie dough quite yet? Fortunately, there's an easy solution: Brûlée the top of that pie, and you'll have a photo-worthy dessert that your guests won't be able to resist. Plus, since all you need for this trick is a sprinkle of sugar (and a bit of heat), you won't need to make any pesky last-minute trips to the grocery store.

To achieve this trick, simply add a thin layer of sugar to the surface of your pie and apply heat from your blowtorch until the sugar melts into a golden-brown sheet of caramelized magic. That's right, this tip isn't just for aesthetic purposes — that added bit of torched sugar will provide the perfect textural contrast to the flaky pie dough and creamy interior.

If you're not much of a baker, don't worry; you can use this trick to level up store-bought pies, too. Since sugar itself doesn't have a particularly strong flavor, it'll work perfectly with whatever kind of pie you want to elevate.