The Unhealthiest Value Meals You Can Order At Fast Food Chains

Fast-food prices always seem to soar just when your hunger kicks in. Thank goodness the biggest chains take your budget into consideration by offering value meals that help your disposable cash go a little further. It may be a bit of devious corporate trickery, but packaging a main dish with sides and a drink can help you economize your dining dollars even when inflation blows up to wallet-cramping proportions. But grabbing a bag of instant gratification can do serious damage to your nutrition goals if you're not paying attention to what your value meal contains.

Just which of these so-called convenience dining collections are the biggest offenders when it comes to knocking your nutrition down a peg or two? We snooped around the nutrition facts to find the unhealthiest value meals waiting on menu boards at some of the world's most popular chains. You may be grossed out to learn just the volume of calories, fat, sodium, and sugar you're consuming when you tap the app and order up your favorite money-saving combo. But as the adage goes, knowledge is power, and power is powerful (we added that part ourselves).