Experts Reveal 9 Red Flags To Look For When Buying Bread At The Store

Bread is neither your best friend nor your worst enemy. It's a carbohydrate like many others and consuming it in excess can impact your health, just like any other food. However, choosing the right loaf of bread for your dietary requirements can help maintain your health and become a sustainable meal option.

Highly-processed breads like white or potato varieties can be a larger source of calories and simple carbs, so some of the unhealthiest store-bought breads you can buy are best consumed infrequently. Healthier options include whole grain breads, which are often a good source of essential vitamins and are frequently rich in protein and fiber. These include whole wheat, oat, flax, and sprouted grain breads. Still there are components in bread like gluten, which many people face an intolerance to, so they need to opt for gluten-free breads.

With so many options available in stores, it can quickly become confusing when selecting the right bread. Mashed reached out to experts in the health and wellness field to get their insight on the red flags that make store-bought bread unhealthy. Our panel included Dr. Kevin Huffman, bariatric physician, nutrition specialist, and CEO of Ambari Nutrition, Dr. Aaron Erez, Institute of Functional Medicine practitioner and doctor of osteopathy, and Dr. James Hook, wellness professional and MD at Neurogan Health. Below, you'll find what they had to say about navigating the bread aisle with confidence and making informed decisions about what's in your loaf.