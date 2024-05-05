The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Bread You Can Buy

As a society, we've become far too comfortable throwing around the phrase "the best thing since sliced bread" because, really, has anything even come close? Every carb-lover knows that good bread can make or break a meal. However, we also know that some breads are healthier than others. While bread should theoretically pack a fiber-filled punch, a lot of those on grocery store shelves are packed with extra additives intended to enhance their taste and lifespan. As with most foods, it's the bread with the longer ingredient lists that typically disappoint dietitians, with the majority of experts advising against anything containing dough conditioners, preservatives, and artificial flavors or colors.

If you're looking for a quick way to identify not-so-healthy bread, we recommend taking a quick look at its sodium content. Bread is the average American's primary source of sodium, with some breads containing as much salt as seawater. The daily recommended intake is 2,300 milligrams (about one teaspoon), so while a slice containing 200 milligrams may seem innocuous enough, remember that very few people eat just one slice.

But sodium isn't the only deciding factor. We've trawled through the nutritional info of dozens of brands to find those that don't easily align with the FDA guidelines for a healthy diet. Whether you're whipping up a PB&J, BLT, or your morning toast, here are 13 of the unhealthiest options on grocery store shelves.