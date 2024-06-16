Fast Food Salads That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients

Fast food isn't all burgers, chicken, and fries. While menus for the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King are typically heavy in carbohydrates, saturated fat, and sugar, there's almost always another section (albeit, normally a much smaller section) that lists a handful of salads for you to grab and eat with as much ease as a Big Mac.

These salads tend to get a bad rap, and it isn't totally without cause. Many fast food salads are packed with as much, if not more, sodium as the "unhealthy" menu items. They can also be pretty high in fat, thanks to lashings of creamy dressings. But don't let that put you off completely. Not all fast food salads are built equal. If the building blocks are just lettuce, croutons, and fried chicken, then yes, you're probably better off just ordering the burger. However, some of the salads offered at your favorite fast food chains are actually loaded with high-quality ingredients that pack an impressive nutritional punch.

Don't get us wrong — that doesn't necessarily mean they're low in calories. What it does mean, however, is that you're getting a lot more nutritional bonus points from your meal than if you'd ordered your usual cheeseburger and Coke. Next time you're looking for a healthier bite, check out these 11 fast food salads containing surprisingly beneficial ingredients.