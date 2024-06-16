Mistakes Experts Want You To Stop Making With S'mores

Ah, s'mores. They're such a tempting little number, aren't they? Complete with melted chocolate, fluffy marshmallows, and crispy graham crackers, s'mores are hard to resist no matter the time of year. And while most of us are more than ready to whip out our lawn chairs and roasting sticks for gathering around the campfire, there's something about forsaking what is commonplace and giving an upgrade to the status quo that is so highly satisfying.

What are we talking about here? Giving the standard s'more a facelift, of course. In this article, we've pulled out all the stops by consulting the experts about mistakes people commonly make when putting together s'mores. Our experts gave us a laundry list of tips, many of which were just as surprising to us as we're certain they will be to you. The cooking process, ingredients, and even yummy additions that these experts suggested not only blew us away but had us chomping at the bit to try out these new tips on our next s'mores adventure. So, go on, gather 'round the fire, and take a seat. Our experts are dishing on the most common mistakes they often see people make with s'mores, and also, what they recommend to achieve the best-tasting campfire snack possible. Let's dig in.