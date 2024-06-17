Experts Claim You've Been Drinking Vodka All Wrong This Entire Time

Despite its humble Eastern European origin, vodka is the best-selling spirit in the U.S. and one of the most popular alcoholic drinks globally. The popularity is not surprising; it is easy to make and can be distilled from virtually anything, which means production is accessible and not region-specific. The final product is a crystal clear and pristine spirit without intrusive flavors and aromas, which most people prefer. As a bonus, its uncomplicated character makes this clear spirit the ideal addition to cocktails and mixed drinks.

Regardless of how much we like to drink vodka, we still haven't figured out the best way to taste and experience this legendary spirit, and it seems we've made many mistakes along the way. That's why we got a few expert opinions to point out the problems and define the best ways to get the most out of it. We talked to Thomas Gibson, president of Blue Ice Vodka, Tina Karras, owner and founder of Tina's Vodka, and Leah van Deventer, a WSET Spirits Educator and spirits professional. All three experts discussed the mistakes we're making when consuming vodka and offered valuable advice on the best vodka-drinking practices.