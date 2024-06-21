Does Impossible Foods Make Hot Dogs?

If you've tuned in to find a quick answer to the question posed in the title, we have an equally quick answer for you: Yes, Impossible Foods does make hot dogs. Since you're here, though, why don't you stick around for a bit to learn more about the product? After all, they were probably already on your radar since one of the hot food news stories of Summer 2024 was the fact that Joey Chestnut, who won his 16th Mustard Belt in 2023, would not be participating in the Fourth of July Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest because he is now endorsing Impossible Foods. Nathan's, it seems, considered the plant-based brand a competitor since it introduced its hot dogs earlier in the year.

Impossible Food's hot dogs have the word "beef" right on the packaging and are obviously meant to mimic the meat — the brand's website proudly touts the fact that 107 out of 159 people testing the product in July 2023 found the flavor to be somewhat beef-like. The first ingredient listed on the label, however, is water, while the second is wheat gluten. Sunflower and coconut oil round out the list, with the addition of trace elements of various spices, seasonings, faux smoke flavor, and the usual coloring agents and preservatives. Sadly, there don't appear to be any of what one Redditor speculated would be "salad snouts."