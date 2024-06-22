The Best Celebrity Chef Frozen Meal Isn't From Gordon Ramsay Or Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef endorsements are a surefire way to sell everything from pans and kitchen gadgets to prepared foods, so it's no wonder celeb chefs are getting in on the frozen food game. In recent years, frozen meals bearing the names — and sometimes faces — of celebrity chefs have popped up at grocery stores all over the U.S. With so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming (and expensive) to find the best. Sure, you could sift through customer reviews until you land on a winner, but why do that when we've done it for you? In our ranking of celebrity chef frozen meals, the best one based on customer reviews is Mings Bings Plant-Based Veggie Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bing from chef Ming Tsai.

You might have expected the winning frozen meal to be from Guy Fieri (essentially the face of Food Network) or notorious hothead but amazing chef Gordon Ramsay, but their frozen meals were actually ranked some of the worst. Of the 13 celebrity chef frozen meals we ranked, Mings Bings earned three of the top six spots including the coveted (in our minds anyway) number-one spot. Customer reviews praised the Plant-Based Veggie Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bing in particular for the standout texture and flavor of the filling, despite being both vegan and gluten-free.