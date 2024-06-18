Sardines Vs Anchovies: What's The Difference?

To a seafood novice, anchovies and sardines may seem like the same thing. They have a similar slender body and belong to the category of oily fish that's abundant and widely distributed in oceans and seas. Another thing they have in common is that the majority of sardines and anchovies that we eat come in tin cans. This often confuses people, and they immediately assume it's a variation of the same thing that can be used interchangeably.

In reality, they are two different fish species with different characteristics and culinary uses. Learning the difference between anchovies and sardines is important for those who want to cook with them and those who will only see them on the menu. The two don't deliver the same qualities. They're used for different purposes and, in most cases, make significantly different dishes.

As TikTok recently fueled the popularity of tinned fish and made consumers more aware of their convenience and nutritive benefits, it's necessary to debunk some common myths and misconceptions about these popular products. Get informed on the differences, so you can choose, buy, and eat better.