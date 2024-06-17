What US Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Really Eats

The Olympics are coming up in Paris, and elite athletes everywhere are gearing up for the competition. This is true for Katie Ledecky, the star swimmer who has won seven gold and three silver medals at the Olympics since her debut in London in 2012. The Washington D.C. native takes her training regime very seriously; while she makes breaking swimming records look easy, it takes a lot more than raw talent to be such a successful athlete.

As Ledecky gets ready for her fourth Summer Games, she is training hard and following a strict(ish) diet. The swimmer spends about 25 to 30 hours a week training, splitting that time between the gym and the pool. With that much exercise, it is important for her to eat healthy, well balanced, and generous meals. The swimmer knows that it is important to treat her body well in order to be successful at her sport. If you are curious exactly what an Olympic athlete really consumes, you are in luck; here is everything that Katie Ledecky eats in a day in preparation for the Olympics.