Whiskey-Maple Grilled Chicken Thighs Recipe
A make-ahead, weeknight dinner that you can cook in 8 minutes — can such a thing possibly be real? Thanks to this whiskey-maple grilled chicken thighs recipe, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Chicken thighs are my go-to for the 'what to make for dinner' dilemma, and marinating is an easy way to add flavor without complicating a simple dish. These are perfect for summer grilling, quick to make, and a must-try for whiskey lovers."
We'll use boneless skinless chicken thighs here, which cook quickly on the grill. The beauty of a marinade is that you can prepare it in the morning and let the flavors meld all day in the fridge. You'll find a unique array of flavors in this marinade, including oak and vanilla notes from the whiskey, a light sweetness from the maple syrup, acidity from the lemon juice to brighten it up, and an earthy flavor from the rosemary. While not overpowering, the whiskey is palpable in this chicken recipe, and you'll distinguish some aromas of whichever whiskey (or bourbon) that you use — so use your favorite!
Gather the ingredients for whiskey-maple grilled chicken thighs
The recipe starts with boneless skinless chicken thighs, though you can substitute chicken breasts if you prefer. We'll marinate the chicken in a mixture of whiskey (or bourbon), maple syrup, lemon juice, olive oil, and rosemary. Salt and pepper round out the marinade, and a sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley on top adds a little pop of color and fresh flavor.
Step 1: Make the marinade
In a large bowl, whisk together the whiskey, maple syrup, lemon juice, olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Add the chicken thighs
Add the chicken thighs. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or up to 8 hours.
Step 3: Preheat the grill
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Step 4: Add the chicken to the grill
Place the chicken thighs on the grill. Discard marinade.
Step 5: Grill the chicken
Grill for 4–5 minutes, or until grill marks appear and the chicken easily releases from the grill.
Step 6: Flip and finish cooking
Flip and continue grilling for 4–5 more minutes, or until the chicken reaches 165 F or the juices run clear.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.
- ¼ cup whiskey or bourbon
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 small sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped
- 1 ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
How long should you marinate chicken?
Marinating is an easy way to add a lot of flavor to a lean protein like chicken. It doesn't take too long for chicken to absorb all of those flavors, however, you want to avoid over-marinating the meat. The acidity in the lemon juice can start to break down the chicken and it will become mushy.
The sweet spot for marinating chicken is between 2 and 8 hours, so there's some wiggle room. You can start this dish in the morning when you're eating breakfast, or just a few hours before dinnertime (or somewhere in between). Shungu likes to get her marinade going around lunchtime, which means that the chicken will get around 5-6 hours of marinating time in.
This marinade is versatile, too. Don't have fresh rosemary? You can use dried rosemary instead, but use half as much as you would with fresh.
Out of maple syrup? Use honey instead. No lemons in the fridge? Use white wine vinegar in its place. Whichever ingredients you use, we recommend using a bowl with a lid or a resealable plastic storage bag for marinating the meat.
What are tips for grilling chicken thighs?
Following a few expert tips on grilling chicken is key to moist and juicy chicken thighs. Marinating or brining is step one, and we already have that covered. Another important tip for a juicy chicken dinner is temperature. Chicken is finished cooking when it reaches 165 F in the thickest part, and the easiest (and most accurate) way to tell when it has reached that point is by using a meat thermometer.
Don't fret if you don't have a thermometer, as there are other ways to ensure the chicken is cooked through yet still juicy. For boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cooking them on the grill takes roughly 8–10 minutes at medium-high heat. When you remove the chicken from the grill, let it rest for a few minutes. The juices of the chicken should run clear when sliced in the thickest part. If not, place the chicken thighs back on the grill until the juices run clear.
Before you start cooking, when opening the package of chicken thighs, take a look at the size. Are they all uniform, or are there pieces that are larger or smaller? If the latter is true, you'll need to pull the smaller chicken thighs off the grill earlier than the larger pieces.