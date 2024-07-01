A make-ahead, weeknight dinner that you can cook in 8 minutes — can such a thing possibly be real? Thanks to this whiskey-maple grilled chicken thighs recipe, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Chicken thighs are my go-to for the 'what to make for dinner' dilemma, and marinating is an easy way to add flavor without complicating a simple dish. These are perfect for summer grilling, quick to make, and a must-try for whiskey lovers."

We'll use boneless skinless chicken thighs here, which cook quickly on the grill. The beauty of a marinade is that you can prepare it in the morning and let the flavors meld all day in the fridge. You'll find a unique array of flavors in this marinade, including oak and vanilla notes from the whiskey, a light sweetness from the maple syrup, acidity from the lemon juice to brighten it up, and an earthy flavor from the rosemary. While not overpowering, the whiskey is palpable in this chicken recipe, and you'll distinguish some aromas of whichever whiskey (or bourbon) that you use — so use your favorite!