Food Challenges Beard Meats Food Star Adam Moran Failed

If you follow the world of competitive eating, you're probably aware of Adam Moran of Beard Meats Food. The big eater from Britain is known for his bushy beard and the ability to scarf down colossal amounts of food at a rapid pace. He started his YouTube channel in 2015 to document his challenges and it now has over 4 million subscribers. Among the hundreds of Beard Meats Food videos posted on the platform, most feature Moran coming out on top. However, there were a few challenges that even "The Beard" couldn't manage.

Moran may be ranked the number one eater in all of Europe and 17th in the world, but even the strongest contenders face defeat every once in a while. Some of the worst food challenges on Beard Meats Food involved too little time, extreme spice levels, or simply an inhuman amount of food. There was also one challenge where Moran was furious to learn the portion size didn't match what was previously advertised. So which foods put this epic eater in his place? Join us as we look back at Adam Moran's biggest food challenge fails on Beard Meats Food.