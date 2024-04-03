The Best And Worst Food Challenges On Beard Meats Food

Take one look at Adam Moran, the man behind Beard Meats Food. With his dark brown beard and lean frame, he looks like more beard than dude. However, this bearded Brit is more than meats the eye. He's the top competitive eater in the U.K., and currently the 13th best in the world, and he's taken his penchant for eating more food in one sitting than most people eat in days to his YouTube channel, where he tackles eating challenges at restaurants across the world.

With hundreds of videos posted since 2015, he's far from an amateur eater. But amazingly, Moran got his start from trying to be healthy. While in his 20s, he focused on fitness and dieting, and after one long stint, he treated himself to a food challenge at a British restaurant. He loved it so much that he kept trying new ones, and eventually, his YouTube channel was born.

Now, more than 3.8 million subscribers regularly tune in to watch Moran pack down everything from British classics like bangers and bash to American favorites such as country-fried steak — and nearly all of his challenges double as conquests. By June 2023, he had only failed 14 out of nearly 600 challenges. Here's a look at which of these were Moran's most incredible failures, as well as his most amazing triumphs. Just be warned that as you watch, you'll likely feel an odd mix of hunger and disgust.