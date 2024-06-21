14 Ways To Make Canned Clam Chowder Taste Homemade

Clam chowder is an American classic with an impressive history. It's not clear who first assembled a variation of this hearty dish, but by 1836, it was already a staple at Boston's Ye Olde Union Oyster House, which is believed to be one of the oldest continually operating restaurants on U.S. soil. Chowder is not necessarily made with clams, but this seafood favorite has variations that pop up all along the East Coast. The most popular is probably the New England clam chowder, easily identified by its milky, off-white broth dotted with clams and potatoes. A runner-up is certainly the Manhattan chowder with its red, tomato-infused broth, while Rhode Island opts for a clear base where clam juice is the star of the show.

Clam chowder is a restaurant staple, and though many homemade versions of this classic are built from scratch, there is a convenient shortcut in the form of canned clam chowder. Arguably, these are not the best versions out there, but they can be perfected with a few ingredients and minimal skill. We've assembled the best ideas to dress up your canned chowder and give it a fresh, homemade look.

As a bonus tip, we suggest choosing a reliable brand and good-quality clam chowder, as it will be much easier to upgrade at home. If you're starting with something of poor quality, even high-end ingredients can't salvage it. Check out Mashed's ranking of canned clam chowders to help you choose the best one.