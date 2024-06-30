Creamy Beef Stroganoff Burgers Recipe

A new take on a comfort food classic, these beef stroganoff burgers — courtesy of recipe developer A.J. Forget — bring the beloved flavors of childhood dinner memories to an easy to cook and easier to eat dinner that the whole family will love. Skillet-cooked hamburgers are served on a toasted brioche bun and smothered in a rich gravy chock-full of sauteed mushrooms and onions. Topped with a sprinkling of chives, this is a burger you don't want to miss.

While the burgers themselves are delicious, beef stroganoff is really about the sauce. After the burgers are cooked, the leftover beef fat is combined with a pat of butter to serve as the base of the sauce, bringing a strong beef flavor through the gravy. Mushrooms and onions add their aroma and beef broth adds flavor and volume while a touch of flour thickens things up nicely. The sauce is finished with a bit of sour cream and Dijon mustard, which add creaminess as well as a mild tang to really round things out.

Whether you're looking for an interesting new recipe for burgers or a simple, one-pan method to cook up beef stroganoff, this recipe has you covered. Even those mushroom skeptics out there won't be able to argue with these juicy burgers smothered in rich, delicious gravy.