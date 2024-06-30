Creamy Beef Stroganoff Burgers Recipe
A new take on a comfort food classic, these beef stroganoff burgers — courtesy of recipe developer A.J. Forget — bring the beloved flavors of childhood dinner memories to an easy to cook and easier to eat dinner that the whole family will love. Skillet-cooked hamburgers are served on a toasted brioche bun and smothered in a rich gravy chock-full of sauteed mushrooms and onions. Topped with a sprinkling of chives, this is a burger you don't want to miss.
While the burgers themselves are delicious, beef stroganoff is really about the sauce. After the burgers are cooked, the leftover beef fat is combined with a pat of butter to serve as the base of the sauce, bringing a strong beef flavor through the gravy. Mushrooms and onions add their aroma and beef broth adds flavor and volume while a touch of flour thickens things up nicely. The sauce is finished with a bit of sour cream and Dijon mustard, which add creaminess as well as a mild tang to really round things out.
Whether you're looking for an interesting new recipe for burgers or a simple, one-pan method to cook up beef stroganoff, this recipe has you covered. Even those mushroom skeptics out there won't be able to argue with these juicy burgers smothered in rich, delicious gravy.
Gather the ingredients for beef stroganoff burgers
To make the burger portion of this recipe you will need ground beef, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. For the stroganoff sauce you will need butter, onions, mushrooms, flour, beef broth, sour cream, and Dijon mustard. Once it's all cooked, you'll need toasted brioche buns on which to serve the burgers and chives for the garnish.
Step 1: Season the beef
Mix the salt, pepper, and garlic powder into the ground beef.
Step 2: Form patties
Form the ground beef into 4 even patties.
Step 3: Heat the skillet
Place a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Cook the burgers
Cook the burgers for 3-4 minutes on each side for medium doneness.
Step 5: Rest the burgers
Remove the burgers to a plate to rest.
Step 6: Add butter
Drain excess beef fat from the skillet, leaving around 1 tablespoon, then add the 1 tablespoon butter.
Step 7: Saute onions and mushrooms
Add the onion, mushrooms, and pepper, and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the onions are soft and the mushrooms browned.
Step 8: Add the flour
Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes.
Step 9: Pour in broth
Pour in the broth and stir. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the sauce visibly thickens.
Step 10: Finish the sauce
Remove from heat and stir in the Dijon mustard and sour cream.
Step 11: Assemble and serve
Place a burger on each bun, smother in sauce, and garnish with chopped chives. Serve immediately.
- For the burgers
- 1 ⅓ pounds ground beef
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- For the sauce
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion
- 1 cup thinly sliced white mushrooms
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup sour cream
- For serving
- 4 brioche buns, toasted
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives, for garnish
- Mix the salt, pepper, and garlic powder into the ground beef.
- Form the ground beef into 4 even patties.
- Place a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Cook the burgers for 3-4 minutes on each side for medium doneness.
- Remove the burgers to a plate to rest.
- Drain excess beef fat from the skillet, leaving around 1 tablespoon, then add the 1 tablespoon butter.
- Add the onion, mushrooms, and pepper, and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the onions are soft and the mushrooms browned.
- Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes.
- Pour in the broth and stir. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the sauce visibly thickens.
- Remove from heat and stir in the Dijon mustard and sour cream.
- Place a burger on each bun, smother in sauce, and garnish with chopped chives. Serve immediately.
What kind of mushrooms work best for these beef stroganoff burgers?
Walking down the produce aisle of the grocery store, it can seem like there are so many options for mushrooms. It can be tough to decide which to use for a particular recipe. Should you go with white mushrooms or the brown-capped creminis? What about baby bellas? Fortunately, the decision is much easier than you might think.
For this recipe, we've chosen white mushrooms, which may also be called button mushrooms. We chose white mushrooms because they are ubiquitous, inexpensive, and classic in beef stroganoff. But what you may not know is that those white mushrooms are actually the same mushroom as both the creminis and the baby bellas that they sit next to on the shelf. All three of these mushrooms, along with portobellos, are the same species — the only difference between these mushrooms is the age at which they are harvested.
White mushrooms are harvested the youngest, with cremini and baby bellas being a bit older, and portobellos being the fully mature mushroom. So anything will work here, and it really just comes down to flavor preference and what you can find at the grocery store. To follow the recipe as closely as possible, stick with white mushrooms.
What makes these burgers beef stroganoff burgers?
While beef stroganoff might make you think of classic American comfort food, a warm plate of saucy beef strips, onions, and mushrooms served over noodles, the dish is actually Russian in origin, and is traditionally made somewhat differently. The original beef stroganoff is a French-influenced dish made with beef cubes cooked in a sauce made with beef broth, prepared mustard, and sour cream, with mushrooms and onions being notably absent.
Another common variant and controversy among stroganoff recipes is paprika. It is often used, but is absent in the original dish as well as most American derivative recipes. The use of paprika in stroganoff likely comes from it being confused with goulash, a Hungarian stew, but these are very different dishes.
For this recipe, we have stuck closer to the classic American comfort food dish, making a rich gravy with plenty of sauteed onions and mushrooms as well as broth, sour cream, and Dijon mustard. In lieu of cubes or strips of beef, of course, we have opted for a hamburger patty, making a burger which, when smothered in mushroom and onion gravy, brings all those delicious beef stroganoff flavors to an easy, handheld dinner.