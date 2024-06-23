The Best Andrew Zimmern Frozen Dinner Casts Turkey As The Main Character

It seems like anyone who's anyone in the celebrity chef world is getting in on the frozen meal game; chef, restaurateur, and "Family Dinner" host Andrew Zimmern is no different, with his offerings serving, well, family dinner! We ranked Andrew Zimmern's frozen dinners and found that the one with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans was the best among the four. The other offerings included meatloaf with mashed potatoes and peas, caramelized onion pulled pork mac and cheese, and Swedish style meatballs with noodles and gravy.

While none of Zimmern's meals broke the top five in our ranking of celebrity chef frozen meals overall, the turkey dinner earns its title as the best of Zimmern's meals thanks primarily to the fluffy and buttery mashed potatoes (much better in the turkey dinner than in the meatloaf offering). The other components in the turkey dinner were also decent for a frozen meal; the turkey was moist and the gravy was comparable to jarred versions you'd buy in the store.