Wooden Spoons: Should They Really Be In Your Kitchen?

One of the oldest and most familiar cooking utensils in every kitchen is the wooden spoon, passed down from a grandmother or just chilling at the back of the utensil drawer. This trusted tool has a much longer history than you think, as it was present in prehistoric records from the 4th century, with the oldest one found in the tomb of a pharaoh over 3,000 years ago. Your grandma's wooden spoon doesn't seem so old now, huh?

However, the wooden spoon has seen a phasing out of sorts since it's not the preferred cooking tool in most kitchens nowadays, with materials like silicone, stainless steel, and rubber having taken the limelight. The wooden spoon became unpopular in the 1990s when people discarded it for fear of it harboring bacteria. Wood's porous quality gave rise to this concern, and a lack of research to refute the claim led to the wooden spoon dying out.

But was the poor spoon really to blame? Not exactly. Simply caring for your wooden spoons (and wood utensils in general) can help prolong their life and serve you in many ways in the kitchen, from cooking on high heat to scraping the pan without fear of scratching them. Just don't use wooden spoons to scramble eggs, as this utensil has some limits, albeit little. Below, you'll find all the tips, tricks, and caveats to wooden spoons, helping answer the question: Should they stay in your kitchen or make a trip to the Goodwill bin?