The Stunning Transformation Of America's Test Kitchen Star Bridget Lancaster

She may stand before cast and crew as a co-host of "America's Test Kitchen" now, but Bridget Lancaster wasn't always standing in the spotlight. Her career with the long-lived brand began with a smaller though still-significant role and evolved over decades of dedication and hard work. All the while, she held a steady hand over the pot and stirred in reassurance as she helped reveal the secrets of preparing pitch-perfect dishes on PBS stations around the U.S. When the head spot was vacated by Christopher Kimball, the man who helped to create "America's Test Kitchen," Lancaster was promoted and brought her easygoing confidence to a new space in the kitchen.

Anyone who's watched the older episodes then tuned into the new ones has likely detected an undeniable alteration in the overall spirit of the show thanks to Lancaster's promotion from back-of-house to front-and-center. As a long-time viewer of "America's Test Kitchen" in both the Christopher Kimball and post-Kimball eras, I've seen the changes take place in Bridget Lancaster as much as the show itself. She's always been one of the hallmark members of the crew, asserting her knowledge as it applied to her recipes.

But after taking on her new responsibilities, there was a welcome shift in her personality, one that gave her a chance to shine. Significant features of her transformation may have come in response to Kimball's departure, but her growth into a confident host is surely the next step in a career that seemed to be leading there all along