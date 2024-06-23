14 Expert Techniques For Cooking Beans You Need To Try

You probably already know that there's a difference between dried beans and canned beans, but the prospect of cooking beans from scratch can be overwhelming. Dried beans might be cheaper and tastier, but do you really want to spend hours over a hot stove? We're here to tell you that you don't necessarily have to. Cooking beans from scratch can be a lot easier than you might think.

If you don't eat meat, then you may end up chowing down on lots of beans for protein — and for their delicious taste. You may have even picked up plenty of bean-cooking tips over the years. Still, no one knows everything, which is why we consulted four food experts, including chefs and recipe developers, to learn their favorite techniques for cooking beans.

Of course, you can simmer beans on the stovetop, but this isn't always the most efficient method. We have expert-approved cooking tips that go beyond a basic stock-pot-and-burner situation. Plus, we'll explore other handy techniques for making the most out of your beans, from soaking them in hot water to adding fat during cooking. Armed with these expert bean-cooking techniques, you'll never have to eat disappointing beans again.