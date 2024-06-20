What US Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Really Eats

Caeleb Dressel is a phenomenal swimmer. He is gearing up for his third Olympic games, his first two being in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Between Rio and Tokyo, Dressel has seven gold medals, and he even broke Michael Phelps' record in the 100-meter butterfly. All of this success is due, of course, to immense amounts of training and a lot of natural talent. He spends hours each day in the pool, as well as dedicating a significant amount of time to working out in the gym. Of the gym, Dressel told Men's Health, "Strength training is an important part of every athlete's training program, but for me it's become almost like a sanctuary."

Of course, all of Dressel's training is important; also crucial, however, is his diet. Food is a critical part of any athlete's training routine, because it is their diet that dictates how much energy and strength their body has. Dressel makes an effort to eat a balanced diet, but what exactly does he eat? Here is everything we know about Dressel's eating habits.