Can You Eat Canned Salmon Straight Out Of The Tin?

Sure, fresh fish is great. However, it's typically not practical to keep delicious fresh seafood around the house all the time. That's where canned varieties come in. While most folks are familiar with canned tuna, canned salmon is also a tasty, versatile, and long-lasting option for home cooks. The best part? It's fully cooked.

This means your can of salmon is ready to eat right out of the tin. This convenient benefit is a result of the typical canning process. After being fileted, packed in cans, and sealed, producers send the cans into pressure cookers, a process designed primarily to preserve the contents for the long term.

How, exactly, does the fish get cooked? The intense heat used by the pressure cookers also cooks the salmon inside. This is true for all canned salmon brands, whether you're shopping affordable tins at the grocery store or splurging on premium fish. Even varieties that include the skin and bones can be consumed straight from the tin for maximum nutritional benefit.