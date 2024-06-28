Trust Us And Avoid This Popular Cheesecake Factory Menu Item

A massive restaurant menu can signify that the business relies heavily on premade frozen food, but not the Cheesecake Factory. The chain proudly states on its website that the 250-plus items on its book-like menu are freshly made from scratch, which is pretty impressive. Still, with such a large assortment of offerings, there are bound to be a few dishes that don't stack up, and unfortunately, the eatery's fettuccine Alfredo is one of these. This classic pasta dish is even one of the entrees that Cheesecake Factory staff say to avoid.

The meal racks up more than 200,000 orders a month, but one employee of the chain told Mashed that many of those orders get sent back to the kitchen. "Our managers even tell us to 'tour guide' guests away from ordering it," they added, pinpointing a lack of flavor as part of the reason why. This blandness may be due to the Cheesecake Factory going heavy on the cream in its Alfredo recipe, which — to its credit — gives the sauce a delectably creamy texture. Still, this can drown out the "rich parmesan cheese" flavor the menu describes.

Some diners have also found that the Cheesecake Factory's fettuccine Alfredo errs on the watery side. Others have criticized the dish for featuring overcooked noodles, which may be the key to a perfect pasta salad, but they aren't ideal in Alfredo.