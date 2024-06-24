Chefs Explain What Sorghum Is And What You Can Do With It

Sorghum isn't the most common ingredient out there, but it comes in several forms and is surprisingly versatile, making it perfect for anyone who loves to experiment in the kitchen. Whether you choose sorghum serum, sorghum flour, or sorghum grains, there are plenty of great ways to cook with it. First, though, you might want to learn what sorghum is and how its various types differ.

There's plenty you can do with this ingredient if you know how, so we consulted some experts — no less than six, in fact — who love cooking with sorghum so we could learn insider tips on the best ways to use it. From popping sorghum grains to give dishes texture to using sorghum syrup to give baked goods a complex sweetness, there's much more to this grain than you might have imagined.

We're about to answer two important questions: What is sorghum, and what can you do with it? If you've never cooked with this ingredient, prepare to have your mind blown. Even if you have experience with it, though, we bet you're going to learn something new.