The Viral Hack For Making Ice Cream Cones When You Don't Have Ice Cream

Many people applauded Melissa Kate's clever whipped cream ice cream cones when they shared the "hack"' in May 2024, which one commenter also pointed out was also a tasty low-sugar treat. Another person in the comments also suggested experimenting with different flavors of canned dessert toppings or, if the treat is for adults 21 and up, you could even fill the cones with Cardi B's boozy take on whipped cream. Toppings like sprinkles, cookie crumbles, or chocolate sauce can also give this easy sweet treat some extra pizzazz, and filling the cones with fruit or dipping them in chocolate can be delicious upgrades.

Unfortunately, some who tried to re-create the viral dessert found that the whipped cream started to melt and sink before the cones went into the freezer. Melissa Kate advised immediately placing the filled cones in the freezer to combat this and also offered the idea of adding an extra squirt of the dessert topping before they go in.

Canned whipped cream isn't the only fix for when you want an ice cream cone but don't have any ice cream available: Cool Whip can also do the trick when mixed with an instant pudding pack and frozen. If you have a little more time on your hands, you can also try making a batch of two-ingredient, no-churn ice cream to fill your freezer's ice cream void.