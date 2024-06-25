False Facts About Cereal You Thought Were True

Whether you prefer pancakes and maple syrup, an omelet, or a plate full of bacon, breakfast food is undeniably one of the tastiest meals of the day. But in the hustle and bustle of getting ready for school or work, there's not always time to make an elaborate meal first thing in the morning. Luckily, a bowl of cereal with milk takes only seconds to prepare.

While cereal is increasingly popular in other countries, the U.S. leads the way as the largest market for cereal sales, according to data this year from Innova Market Insights. In a 2023 poll conducted by CivicScience, 70% of U.S. households reported enjoying the convenient breakfast food. More than half of households eat cereal at least once a week, the poll found. Love it or hate it, cereal is one of those foods that most people have likely tried at some point in time. However, there are many false facts and myths floating around concerning cereal. To help set things straight, we gathered some of the most common misconceptions and debunked each and every one. We hope this helps you make more informed decisions while shopping. And who knows? Maybe this will help resolve some long-unanswered questions about your favorite breakfast food.