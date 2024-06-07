14 Unhealthiest Pancake Toppings You Should Avoid

There's no better way to start the day than with cake for breakfast. But we're not talking about the frosting-covered stuff you eat on birthdays. We mean pancakes, the type of dessert you can enjoy first thing in the morning and no one will bat an eye. Though it depends on the recipe or box mix, pancakes tend to contain a lot of sugar (which is why they're so tasty). No batch of pancakes is complete without the toppings, but these additions can bring a lot of fat, salt, and even more sugar to the plate.

To help you navigate these waters, we compiled a list of the least healthy toppings you can add to your pancakes. These foods are high in sugar, sodium, or fat and often contain artificial flavors, preservatives, and other unwanted additives. We explain more about how we chose our pancake toppings at the end of the list.

Of course, it's still possible to enjoy any of your favorite toppings. After all, everyone has different dietary needs and can make their own choices. We admit that we still indulge in some of them from time to time (the classic maple syrup and butter combo is our favorite). What's more, for many of these toppings, there are ways to make them at least slightly healthier, and this we'll explain below.