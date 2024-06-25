LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Black Angus: Which Is Better?

Americans eat a lot of beef! In fact, we consumed an average of 58 pounds of beef per person in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Nowhere is this popularity of beef more evident than at American steakhouses. Not only are steakhouses the perfect place to indulge in professionally prepared quality cuts, but they also normally offer the quintessentially American dining experience. Both LongHorn Steakhouse and Black Angus Steakhouse exemplify this culinary tradition with their relaxed ambiance and rustic, frontier-themed decor.

Founded in Seattle in 1964, Black Angus Steakhouse at its peak boasted about 120 restaurants. Today, this number has dwindled to around 30 due to various economic challenges. This, however, hasn't detracted from the chain's popularity, with loyal patrons continuing to praise its dishes. LongHorn Steakhouse has been more successful in terms of numbers. Established in Atlanta in 1981, LongHorn today boasts about 600 locations across the globe.

Despite the substantial difference in their scales of operation, we have decided to pit LongHorn Steakhouse and Black Angus Steakhouse head-to-head to determine which is better. To do this, we have analyzed several factors, including each chain's ambiance, food, and service. If you want to find out more about our research approach, check out the methodology section at the end of this article. Happy reading!