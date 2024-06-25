LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Black Angus: Which Is Better?
Americans eat a lot of beef! In fact, we consumed an average of 58 pounds of beef per person in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Nowhere is this popularity of beef more evident than at American steakhouses. Not only are steakhouses the perfect place to indulge in professionally prepared quality cuts, but they also normally offer the quintessentially American dining experience. Both LongHorn Steakhouse and Black Angus Steakhouse exemplify this culinary tradition with their relaxed ambiance and rustic, frontier-themed decor.
Founded in Seattle in 1964, Black Angus Steakhouse at its peak boasted about 120 restaurants. Today, this number has dwindled to around 30 due to various economic challenges. This, however, hasn't detracted from the chain's popularity, with loyal patrons continuing to praise its dishes. LongHorn Steakhouse has been more successful in terms of numbers. Established in Atlanta in 1981, LongHorn today boasts about 600 locations across the globe.
Despite the substantial difference in their scales of operation, we have decided to pit LongHorn Steakhouse and Black Angus Steakhouse head-to-head to determine which is better. To do this, we have analyzed several factors, including each chain's ambiance, food, and service. If you want to find out more about our research approach, check out the methodology section at the end of this article. Happy reading!
The chains have similar atmospheres
True to its name, LongHorn Steakhouse pays tribute to the Texas longhorn, a North American breed of cattle famous for its exceptionally long horns. Homey and casual, each LongHorn restaurant features wooden decor and warm lighting. Walls adorned with Western memorabilia — including sets of cow horns and paintings of cowboys — bring to mind the spirit of a traditional Texas ranch. Many LongHorn Steakhouses are divided into two areas — a casual bar and a slightly more formal dining room.
Just like LongHorn Steakhouse, Black Angus is named after a cattle breed. This time, however, the cattle type comes from Scotland, not the U.S. Similarly to LongHorn Steakhouse, Black Angus features the rustic vibe of a traditional American steakhouse with thick, comfy booths, leather seating, cozy lighting, plenty of wooden accents, and Western-themes photos and paintings. In 2022, Black Angus even auctioned some of its art, with the proceeds going to the Art of Elysium, a nonprofit that organizes community art projects at schools and hospitals.
LongHorn Steakhouse has more locations
LongHorn Steakhouse has come a long way since its first restaurant opened its doors in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1981. Now boasting about 600 locations, LongHorn Steakhouse has most of its locations situated in the eastern part of the U.S., with the greatest presence in Florida and Georgia. In terms of cities, the chain has the most outlets in Orlando with eight locations and Jacksonville coming in second with six restaurants. LongHorn Steakhouse also has several outlets in the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico (9) and Guam (1).
Compared to LongHorn Steakhouse, Black Angus has a much smaller footprint. After opening its doors in 1964, the restaurant quickly became a success, offering steak and trimmings for the wallet-friendly price of $2.99 in those early days. The establishment thrived and over the years expanded to around 120 locations. However, Black Angus hasn't always prospered. Today it features just over 30 restaurants across Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington. About two-thirds of its restaurants are located in California.
Both restaurants offer a variety of steak cuts
LongHorn Steakhouse serves seven different cuts of beef. Present on the menu since the restaurant opened its doors decades ago, the 6-ounce Flo's Filet is both tender and buttery. The restaurant's largest and most expensive steak is the 22-ounce bone-in LongHorn Porterhouse. The chain's other beefy offerings are the Outlaw Ribeye, a smaller Ribeye, Renegade Sirloin, New York Strip, and Fire-Grilled T-bone.
Fresh and custom-cut, the steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse are seasoned with the chain's special spice blends, including Char Seasoning, Grill Seasoning, and Prairie Dust Seasoning. According to Emilee Unterkoefler, a former LongHorn employee who wrote about her experience for Tasting Table, you can mix and match the chain's seasonings on request. Unterkoefler also notes that the chain prepares its cuts on either a char grill or a flat-top grill. While we can't be sure where LongHorn Steakhouse sources its beef, one Quora member says: "LongHorn is about the same quality of my best home cooked steaks to me."
Black Angus is more transparent about its beef, specifying that its offerings are USDA Choice cuts aged for a minimum of 21 days. One exception is its center cut top sirloin, which is certified Angus beef. All cuts are hand-trimmed daily, seasoned, and flame-grilled. The chain's signature steak is the center cut filet mignon — it's also the restaurant's most tender beef option, according to the menu. The other menu choices, available in different sizes, are ribeye, New York strip, and prime rib.
Black Angus Steakhouse offers more dessert options
It's par for the course that many memorable dinners end with a sweet treat. Black Angus Steakhouse seems to understand this well. Taking full advantage of the culinary possibilities, the restaurant serves six different desserts, though some locations may have fewer options. In the chocolate department, the chain offers the Chocolate Chip Cowboy Cookie (in regular and giant size) and the Big Mountain Chocolate Fudge Cake, both topped with vanilla ice cream. There's also the Sky-High Mud Pie as well as the Gluten Free Chocolate Torte, a flourless recipe with four different types of chocolate and a creamy ganache. The chain's other desserts are a Spiced Carrot Cake and New York Style Cheesecake.
While the dessert offerings at LongHorn Steakhouse may not be as numerous, they hold their own. Chocolate enthusiasts will love the chain's Molten Lava Cake with a gooey fudge center made possible through science. The visually impressive Chocolate Stampede is exactly what it sounds like. With six different types of chocolate, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and chocolate sauce, this option is bound to make an impression on those with a sweet tooth. LongHorn's other two desserts are THE Cheesecake with a honey-graham crust base and caramel sauce and the fluffy Strawberries & Cream Shortcake topped with fresh strawberries.
Black Angus Steakhouse offers a wider range of appetizers
Black Angus Steakhouse serves a selection of classic appetizers bound to set the stage for a hearty meal. Among the highlights, patrons looking for poultry can opt for the chain's Chicken Tenders. Meanwhile, those craving seafood can indulge in the restaurant's Shrimp Cocktail or a Crab and Potato Cake. In the veggies department, the chain offers Crispy Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts and Crispy Garlic-Pepper Zucchini. There're also the Loaded Potato Skins, Loaded Steakhouse Fries, Cheese Quesadillas, and Three Cheese Garlic Bread. Some locations also offer Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip. For those unable to make up their mind, Black Angus offers the Wagon Wheel Sampler Platter with a mixture of different appetizers.
Three of the starters at LongHorn Steakhouse contain chicken. There are the Seasoned Steakhouse Wings fried and coated with a char seasoning and the Spicy Chicken Bites, which are hand-breaded, fried, and coated in a zesty chili and ginger sauce. Also fried, the Firecracker Chicken Wraps are stuffed with spicy chicken and cheese. In the seafood department, LongHorn Steakhouse serves Wild West Shrimp, which consists of breaded, fried shrimp mixed with cherry peppers and garlic butter. The restaurant's other apps include Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, and the Texas Tonion, which consists of fried onion petals. In the Lone Star State, some locations offer Texas Brisket Queso instead of the spinach dip.
LongHorn Steakhouse offers a range of margaritas
The margarita is a classic cocktail that appears on the menu at most bars and upscale restaurants. Many steakhouses these days also serve the libation, and LongHorn Steakhouse is no exception. The restaurant offers five different margaritas alongside signature cocktails such as the Moscow mule, old fashioned, and sangria.
The LongHorn's standard margarita is the Texas, with gold tequila and triple sec. Shaken and poured right at the table, The Perfect margarita blends blue agave el Jimador Tequila and triple sec. For those with a sweet tooth, the chain also serves flavored versions of the cocktail including the Patrón Dragon Fruit Margarita as well as a strawberry margarita and a mango margarita, both infused with el Jimador Tequila.
LongHorn's margaritas appear to have garnered many fans. For instance, one Reddit member praised the chain's mango margarita, saying that it was the best they have ever had. Another patron on Yelp was just as enthusiastic about the restaurant's Texas margarita, commenting, "DELICIOUS, and I'm not big on tequila [...] Def would recommend for future patrons [...] I want another already."
Black Angus Steakhouse offers the Square Cow happy hour menu
Black Angus Steakhouse serves what it calls a Square Cow menu each weekday until 6 p.m., offering a great way to save a few dollars. The special menu includes entrées such as Top Sirloin, Crispy Shrimp, and Grilled Salmon, each served with two classic side dishes. Several burgers and sandwiches are also available on the menu. Diners who enjoy a little variety can also opt for the chain's $50 Square Cow Feast For Two, which includes a choice of one starter, two entrées, four sides, and one dessert. The restaurant's sides include garden salad, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and steak soup, among other options, giving patrons plenty to choose from to customize their meal.
Black Angus' Square Cow deal has received a favorable reception from diners, who have praised both its quality and value for the money. One satisfied patron dining solo complimented their $23 meal on Yelp, saying: "I ordered crispy shrimp, green beans and au gratin potatoes. I added a sidekick salad for $5 [...] Highly recommend!" Another diner agrees with the positive experience, saying on OpenTable, "Food was excellent and priced well, especially the Square Cow dinner for 2."
Both chains offer children's menus
Not all steakhouses are child friendly; however, neither LongHorn Steakhouse nor Black Angus Steakhouse falls into this category. In fact, both chains welcome families and even cater to the little ones with special menus. More specifically, Black Angus offers six entrées for children, and LongHorn Steakhouse has five kids' entrée options. While Black Angus makes the special menu available for children under 12, LongHorn doesn't specify an age limit for its kids' menu.
The children's menu at Black Angus includes mains such as grilled chicken breast, crispy shrimp, chicken strips, and a cheese quesadilla. All entrées come with one side, such as broccoli with garlic butter or mashed potatoes, as well as fresh fruit and a chocolate chip cookie for dessert. Meanwhile, options for children at LongHorn Steakhouse include chicken tenders, grilled chicken tenders and a 6-ounce Kid's Sirloin. The kids' meals also come with a side, such as broccoli, a loaded baked potato, or seasoned rice. Both steakhouse chains also serve children's cheeseburgers and macaroni and cheese.
LongHorn Steakhouse serves Parmesan-crusted dishes
LongHorn Steakhouse proclaims that its "Signature Parmesan Crust is something you can't get anywhere else." While we can't attest to this claim, the chain's Parmesan-crusted dishes certainly look delicious. While a Parmesan coating can contain a huge range of ingredients to go with the cheesy star of the show, the chain's version includes grated Parmesan, garlic, and panko breadcrumbs, according to Emilee Unterkoefler, the former LongHorn employee who shared her experiences with Tasting Table.
One of the specialty dishes on LongHorn's menu is the Parmesan Crusted Chicken, which the chain claims is "the next best thing" to its main offering — steak. The steakhouse also offers a Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip with four cheeses that's served with flatbread chips and White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, topped with the crispy signature shell and served with a four-cheese sauce. In addition, guests can enjoy a delicious twist on their favorite steak by requesting that it to be topped with the Parmesan coating.
Black Angus Steakhouse offers more burger choices
While many people visit a steakhouse to enjoy a classic steak dinner, some patrons prefer other menu items like burgers. Not just more budget-friendly than steak dinners, handhelds often offer a quicker and more casual dining option.
Those with a hankering for a steakhouse burger could do much worse than make a beeline for Black Angus Steakhouse. The chain's Badass Steakhouse Burgers menu feature six different options, each as appetizing as the next. The Original Outlaw, America's Most Wanted, Rodeo Ripper, and The Lasso all come with an 8-ounce certified Angus beef patty sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Meanwhile, the choice of toppings includes cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles as well as a range of sauces. For those not in the mood for beef, Black Angus also serves a Bad Lamb Burger and a Chicken Tender Sandwich.
LongHorn Steakhouse's burger selection is more humble. Its lunchtime option is the Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles nestled in a potato bun. Alternatively, diners can opt for the Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich with a 6-ounce breaded and fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. The restaurant's dinner menu includes The LH Burger, a half-pound beef patty with Applewood smoked bacon and a choice of cheese and toppings.
Black Angus Steakhouse has an online meat market
Those who enjoy steaks at Black Angus but live too far from one of the chain's 30 or so locations can now replicate its beefy dishes in the comfort of their own kitchen. This is because the chain's Black Angus Market lets hungry meat lovers order the same cuts of beef and a few provisions from the restaurant chain used to make them. Aged for a minimum of 21 days, the certified Angus beef cuts are hand-trimmed and delivered right to your doorstep anywhere in the United States.
Some of the cuts offered at the Black Angus Market include top sirloin center cut, New York strip center cut, ribeye steak, and filet mignon center cut. Those unable to choose from among the chain's selections can opt for the Market Sampler, which includes two filet mignons, two ribeyes, two New York strips, and two top sirloins. Shoppers can also order 8-ounce certified Angus beef burger patties. And since no steak is complete without seasoning, Black Angus can also supply you with its special proprietary seasoning mix as well as its steak sauce and ketchup.
Black Angus is better overall
LongHorn Steakhouse and Black Angus Steakhouse operate on very different levels. With about 600 locations, LongHorn Steakhouse has a huge reach in the U.S. In contrast, Black Angus only has around 30 restaurants, making it a modest player as far as chain restaurants are concerned.
As expected of steakhouses, both restaurants offer various steak cuts, ranging from New York strips to sirloins. Nevertheless, we like the fact that Black Angus is open about where it sources its steaks, highlighting that it serves USDA Choice cuts and certified Angus beef. On the other hand, LongHorn Steakhouse remains strangely silent on its website about the specific grades of the beef it uses.
Despite its smaller scale, Black Angus boasts a huge menu. In fact, the chain serves a wider range of appetizers, burgers, and desserts than its much larger counterpart. The restaurant also offers a special Square Cow menu to provide better value for diners who eat before 6 p.m. Finally, Black Angus has an online meat market, which offers a range of beef cuts, allowing carnivores all over the country to order up and enjoy its quality meats at home.
Methodology
To determine whether LongHorn Steakhouse or Black Angus Steakhouse is better overall, we looked at a number of factors. After considering each chain's ambiance, we moved to the next most obvious comparison — the quality and variety of the beef. To bring you the most comprehensive picture, we also examined other factors that can make or break a steakhouse. These included the range and quality of both chains' non-beef dishes, their kids' menus, and any other special services that they offer.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Tasting Table.