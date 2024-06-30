Send Scrambled Eggs To New Heights With This French Sauce

If you enjoy ketchup on scrambled eggs, you're probably used to pearl-clutching from judgmental foodies who feel that this plebeian condiment should be saved for burgers and fries (or not used at all). They would, however, find it much more acceptable, even commendable, if you were to use a different type of tomato sauce known as aurora. Not only does it also have a French name (aurore), but it is actually based on any of several fancy French sauces such as béchamel, velouté, suprême sauce, or Allemande.

If you want to give la sauce aurore a try and are a ketchup fan, you'll probably like it just as much, if not better, on your eggs. You can start with our classic béchamel sauce recipe, which really isn't all that hard since it's basically a butter-flour roux thinned out with warm milk (so yes, cream gravy). Once the sauce is done, stir in a few tablespoons to ¼ cup of tomato puree, cook it for a minute, and voilà! C'est aurore.

One amusing aside (well, amusing to use, at least): While the word aurore is French for sunrise and may be meant as a poetic descriptor for how the tomato puree colors the white sauce, it reminds us of a disco-era cocktail. Yep, we're talking about the tequila sunrise, which is similarly named for the color-changing effect that grenadine has on orange juice.