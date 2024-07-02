Croissants Are Subject To More Chaos Than Any Other Food (And We Love It)

How do we love croissants? Oh, let us count the ways! Born from a dense Austrian baked good called kipferl, croissants have evolved into an impossibly airy treat that goes well with just about everything. Folks have been making killer croissant combinations — pairing the pastries with other delicious things like brownies, cookies, macaroons, and ice cream — ever since French pastry chef Dominique Ansel gave us the Cronut in 2013. Aside from making more than 200 variations of the Cronut since then, Ansel's invention also inspired culinary creators to mix their own favorite treats with their go-to croissant recipes, giving us a slew of legendary goodies.

Most recently, Vancouver-based Ruby Macarons popularized the MaCrossiant, a cream-filled croissant topped with a crispy meringue shell that has been making its rounds on TikTok. Just like the macaron cookies they mimic, MaCrossiants can be found in a rainbow of colors and flavors. Available for purchase via direct message to Ruby Macarons' Instagram, those who have tried them say they taste as good as they look. Recognizing that they are on the fast track to sweets stardom, other bakeries hopped on the MaCrossiant train, making their own version of the viral treats. This comes after the crookie, a croissant filled with chocolate chip cookie dough that recently took TikTok by storm.