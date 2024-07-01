Cleaning Soy Sauce Stains Is Simple As Long As You Approach It Correctly
Whether you're mixing a mouthwatering sauce for noodles or dipping your sushi or dumplings, soy sauce is a critical part of many Asian-inspired recipes and dishes. While you might love the rich umami flavor and versatility, there are some mistakes you should never make with soy sauce. One you might not think about before it's too late is staining your clothes, table linens, or carpet. While this condiment remains as likely to stain your clothes as when the messy evolution of soy sauce packets started in the mid-20th century, there's no need to skip those delicious Asian dishes you've been craving.
The first thing to remember is that, as with most stains, time is of the essence. The faster you treat your stain, the better your chance of removing it without any lasting marks. From there, you'll want to employ a strategy of blotting, rinsing, using a stain remover, and, finally, washing as usual. How exactly you do all that depends on the severity and location of the stain. Just remember, before drying your clothing or other items, ensure the stain has been completely obliterated. Drying can sometimes set a stain firmly into the fabric, making removing any residual discoloring or outlines far more difficult, if not impossible.
Steps for avoiding lasting remnants
Start by blotting the stain with a cloth until no more soy sauce is visible. Afterward, rinse the stain with cold water (from the inside out, if possible) helping drive away more residual soy sauce. Then treat with a stain remover for 5-10 minutes. While ordinary liquid laundry soap may do the trick, you may need special stain-fighting substances or to whip up your own by combining 3% hydrogen peroxide with dish soap at a 2:1 ratio. From here, the last steps vary depending on your preference, the severity of the stain, available time, and tools at your disposal. If the stain appears gone after using the stain remover, wash as usual. If needed, soak the item to loosen any remaining stain or apply additional treatments like bleaching agents.
For items that can't be moved, like wall-to-wall carpeting, use a similar spraying and blotting technique, integrating three parts white vinegar into the mix alongside five parts water and one part liquid laundry detergent. However, it's critical not to use this mixture on silk or wool carpets, as it could damage them. After dabbing with this mix until the stain has disappeared, clean the area with a wet/dry vac for best results. You may not immediately think of cleaning as part of cooking, but tricks like these are some of the most underrated elements of a skilled home cook's arsenal, along with numerous other kitchen cleaning hacks you need to know.