Cleaning Soy Sauce Stains Is Simple As Long As You Approach It Correctly

Whether you're mixing a mouthwatering sauce for noodles or dipping your sushi or dumplings, soy sauce is a critical part of many Asian-inspired recipes and dishes. While you might love the rich umami flavor and versatility, there are some mistakes you should never make with soy sauce. One you might not think about before it's too late is staining your clothes, table linens, or carpet. While this condiment remains as likely to stain your clothes as when the messy evolution of soy sauce packets started in the mid-20th century, there's no need to skip those delicious Asian dishes you've been craving.

The first thing to remember is that, as with most stains, time is of the essence. The faster you treat your stain, the better your chance of removing it without any lasting marks. From there, you'll want to employ a strategy of blotting, rinsing, using a stain remover, and, finally, washing as usual. How exactly you do all that depends on the severity and location of the stain. Just remember, before drying your clothing or other items, ensure the stain has been completely obliterated. Drying can sometimes set a stain firmly into the fabric, making removing any residual discoloring or outlines far more difficult, if not impossible.