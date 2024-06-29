Chain Restaurants With The Best And Worst Scrambled Eggs

If there's one dish you're pretty much guaranteed to find on chain restaurant breakfast or brunch menus, it's scrambled eggs. When done right, this simple dish can be supremely satisfying. The best scrambled eggs are light and fluffy but creamy at the same time, and seasoned to perfection. If done poorly, though, they can be rubbery, watery, or just flat and tasteless. To avoid disappointment, it helps to know which restaurants are renowned for their scrambled eggs and which don't quite meet the mark.

There are several reasons why scrambled eggs taste different at restaurants, and most of it comes down to cooking techniques. Many cooks at chain restaurants use premium ingredients and tried-and-true cooking methods to give scrambled eggs a super creamy texture. Others add ingredients that take the dish to the next level. Those are the spots where you'll find some pretty exceptional eggs. Sadly, though, not all chain restaurants hold themselves to the same high standards when it comes to freshness, execution, and creativity.

To help you determine which chain restaurants to hit up for your scrambled egg fix — and a few you might want to avoid — these are the chain restaurants that customers say have the absolute best and worst scrambled eggs in the United States. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article.