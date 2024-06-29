Chain Restaurants With The Best And Worst Scrambled Eggs
If there's one dish you're pretty much guaranteed to find on chain restaurant breakfast or brunch menus, it's scrambled eggs. When done right, this simple dish can be supremely satisfying. The best scrambled eggs are light and fluffy but creamy at the same time, and seasoned to perfection. If done poorly, though, they can be rubbery, watery, or just flat and tasteless. To avoid disappointment, it helps to know which restaurants are renowned for their scrambled eggs and which don't quite meet the mark.
There are several reasons why scrambled eggs taste different at restaurants, and most of it comes down to cooking techniques. Many cooks at chain restaurants use premium ingredients and tried-and-true cooking methods to give scrambled eggs a super creamy texture. Others add ingredients that take the dish to the next level. Those are the spots where you'll find some pretty exceptional eggs. Sadly, though, not all chain restaurants hold themselves to the same high standards when it comes to freshness, execution, and creativity.
To help you determine which chain restaurants to hit up for your scrambled egg fix — and a few you might want to avoid — these are the chain restaurants that customers say have the absolute best and worst scrambled eggs in the United States. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article.
Best: First Watch
If brunch is your jam, you're probably already aware of First Watch. The company was established in California in 1983, and it now has over 500 restaurants in 29 states. The chain focuses only on breakfast and lunch dishes, with most branches operating between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The menu features a good mix of innovative egg dishes like the Shishito Brisket Hash and Chickichanga, as well as classics like traditional breakfast plates with eggs, bacon, toast, and hash browns.
First Watch prides itself on offering high-quality breakfast foods prepared with care. There are no food lamps or microwaves in the restaurants, so you know it's not into cutting corners. The attention to detail shines through in even the simplest dishes like the scrambled eggs. Customers love how fresh the eggs taste and how fluffy they come out. "Best scrambled eggs I've had in a long time," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Eggs were awesome both over easy and soft scrambled perfectly," wrote another satisfied customer. Yet another reviewer added, "I love soft scrambled eggs and mine were perfect."
Best: Broken Yolk Cafe
Broken Yolk Cafe is another breakfast chain that was born in California, but back in 1979. In true California style, it has a great selection of nutritious dishes like the Wellness Wrap with scrambled egg whites and veggies, as well as some indulgent dishes and "South of the border" fare. You can have your scrambled eggs straight up with toast, in a skillet, on top of chilaquiles, or in a breakfast burrito. You can also add on hash browns, Mexican rice, fresh fruit, or refried beans.
Customers have mostly great things to say about the scrambled eggs at Broken Yolk Cafe. Many comment on the ample portion sizes and how the scrambled eggs are creamy and fluffy. Some also comment on how well the cooks can accommodate special requests. Take, for example, one Yelp reviewer who commented, "Shout out to the chief who made my eggs perfectly. I have been to many restaurants and I always ask for scrambled easy eggs and I always get scrambled hard." Based on the reviews, the chain is worth seeking out if you want some solidly good scrambled eggs.
Worst: Bob Evans
Bob Evans is a substantial-sized chain with over 430 restaurants, all of which are in the eastern United States and the Midwest. The founder, Bob Evans, got his start in the restaurant industry with a small steakhouse and later sold sausages, which kicked off his namesake brand of restaurants. The breakfast menu includes a selection of classic American breakfast dishes like eggs just the way you like them, accompanied by your choice of sides like sausages, country-fried steak, or buttermilk biscuits.
Unfortunately, Bob Evans doesn't get great reviews for its scrambled eggs. The chain seems to be all over the map when it comes to execution, with patrons saying their eggs were either runny or dry and overcooked. One Yelp reviewer found eggshells in their scrambled eggs, while another found a plastic bread tie from a bag of bread in theirs. It's not just the eggs either. Many customers say the entire breakfast experience is disappointing, from the undercooked hash browns to watery gravy and lukewarm coffee.
Best: Hash Kitchen
Hash Kitchen is relatively new to the breakfast scene, having only been established in 2015. However, this is one of those breakfast chains you're about to see everywhere. The Arizona-based brand is all about making breakfast fun with Bloody Mary bars, DJs, and dishes that are ultra-Instagrammable. As the name suggests, hashes are a specialty of the house. However, if it's scrambled eggs you're after, the Scramblers are a good bet. You can get them with fillings like birria and chicken tinga, or build your own with your choice of protein, veggies, and cheese.
The scrambled egg dishes at Hash Kitchen are very well received by diners, many of whom comment on the great flavor combos and decent serving sizes. One Yelp customer wrote, "I ordered the Huevos Rancheros Hash with scrambled eggs. Really good, and huge portion. Could've shared!" Another diner commented, "My boyfriend's Mexican scramble with hash potatoes was excellent ... the eggs were perfectly scrambled and if you are new to trying chorizo, [then] I recommend this meal." Even the plain scrambled eggs get rave reviews, which is a pretty good sign that Hash Kitchen has its eggs dialed in.
Best: Waffle House
When it comes to popular chain breakfast restaurants, many people consider Waffle House one of the best. The eatery has earned a solid reputation for serving affordable breakfast dishes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, come rain, shine, or snow. It's nothing if not dependable, and for the most part, you can expect consistently good classic American breakfast dishes. It even earned accolades from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who visited the chain on an episode of "Parts Unknown" and called it, "An irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts."
One of the greatest things about Waffle House is how customizable the menu is. You can have your scrambled eggs as the main star of your plate with sides like country ham or a T-bone steak. You can have them atop hash brown bowls, in breakfast sandwiches, or alongside biscuits and gravy. Customers love that the eggs are always real as opposed to out of a carton or powdered mix, and that they're typically done just right. Many reviewers say adding cheese is an absolute must. As one Google Reviews user succinctly wrote, "They have the best scrambled cheese and eggs you will find anywhere."
Worst: Eggspectation
Established in Montreal, Eggspectation has been serving breakfast and brunch dishes since 1993. Over the past 30-plus years, the chain has expanded into the United States and five other countries. Breakfast dishes include steak and eggs, huevos rancheros, eggs with lamb, breakfast poutine, and breakfast tacos, to name just a few. The chain also offers lunch and dinner dishes like sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and pastas. You might think that having so many options to choose from is a good thing. Sadly, though, Eggspectation seems to suffer from what so many restaurant chains with too many menu items do — below-average quality.
You would think with a name like Eggspectation that the chain would at least get scrambled eggs right, but many customers say that's not the case. Many diners comment on how the eggs have an unappetizing texture and are under-seasoned. One Google Reviews commenter wrote, "The scrambled eggs tasted like a child prepared them as if they were microwaved with no butter or seasoning in them. They taste like McDonald's square formed eggs." Other diners say their eggs were overcooked, greasy, or limp. As one Yelp reviewer commented, "The execution did not live up to my 'Eggspectation[.]'"
Best: Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg Cafe is another breakfast-only spot that's on the rise. It began in 1996 as a single cafe located on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and now there are more than 70 cafes across the United States. Like many modern breakfast chains, it offers a slew of boozy brunch drinks to go with its menu of Southern-inspired breakfast dishes. You can have your scrambled eggs Southwest style, in a power bowl, with biscuits and gravy, or as a standalone side dish.
Many customers say the egg dishes at Another Broken Egg Cafe are creative, prepared well, and taste fresh. The scrambled eggs in particular get plenty of positive feedback. Adjectives used to describe them include buttery, creamy, light, and fluffy. One Google Reviews user commented, "Scrambled eggs came out perfect and really a nice bright yellow letting you know it's fresh eggs ... Overall you could tell that all of the foods were cooked with fresh butter and not just grease which makes a big difference." The scramblers are a big hit with diners, with many saying the flavors are spot on and the portions are more than generous.
Best: The Original Pancake House
If you're looking for a touch of nostalgia with your scrambled eggs, make your way to The Original Pancake House. The first location opened in Portland, Oregon, in 1953, and now there are over 100 restaurants across the United States. Despite its lengthy history and expansive reach, the company still strives to keep old-school family-friendly vibes at each of its locations. It's also committed to using quality ingredients like fresh grade AA eggs and real butter.
The Original Pancake House is renowned for its sweet breakfast dishes like pancakes, waffles, and Dutch babies. However, the egg dishes also garner great reviews from diners. You can order scrambled eggs with a choice of classic sides like ham, bacon, and sausage. Most diners say their scrambled eggs arrive hot, fluffy, and tasting fresh. One Google Reviews user loved the eggs so much that they asked the server why they were so good, to which the server responded that they "are prepared French style and cooked slowly." For those who don't know, the difference between French-style and American-style scrambled eggs is the former are typically cooked over low heat and continuously stirred to give them a custard-like texture.
Worst: Cracker Barrel
With nearly 700 locations in 45 states, there's a good chance there's a Cracker Barrel near you. The chain is known for its homestyle Southern fare, including hearty breakfast dishes. You can have scrambled eggs with many of the all-day breakfast plates like the New York Strip Steak n' Eggs or the Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole. If you're expecting pillowy, golden-hued eggs that are bursting with flavor, you may be disappointed, though. This is another chain where customers frequently complain about sad scrambled eggs.
"If I had to name one weakness, it is their scrambled eggs," wrote one Google Reviews user. "If you insist on fluffy scrambled eggs, don't order them here." Common complaints are that Cracker Barrel's eggs are cold, flavorless, and either watery or dry as a bone. More than a few customers reported having bits of shell in their eggs. Others said their eggs were just folded over, resulting in what one Yelp reviewer called, "a chopped[-]up burnt omelet." Several diners also say the chain couldn't get the eggs right on multiple tries. According to the reviews, you may want to save yourself the trouble and get your scrambled eggs anywhere else.
Best: Snooze A.M. Eatery
Snooze A.M. Eatery took the breakfast world by storm in 2006, and it's been gaining a solid base of fans ever since. Social and environmental consciousness is a big part of its philosophy, so the chain sources sustainable ingredients like cage-free eggs and meat from responsibly raised animals. It also uses reusable cups, provides paper straws only on request, and donates some of its profits to community organizations. With that in mind, you can feel a little bit better about indulging in a decadent scrambled egg dish.
The egg dishes at Snooze A.M. are a little bit different from what you might find at a run-of-the-mill diner. You can have your scrambled eggs on top of habanero pork belly fried rice, whipped up with creamy ricotta, or in a veggie-filled tofu scramble. Reviewers have mainly good things to say about the eggs, with many calling them delicate, fluffy, and cooked to perfection. The dishes can be slightly pricier than some other breakfast spots, but many diners say it's worth splashing out for. According to one Yelp reviewer, the food is "elevated beyond basic breakfast fare."
Best: Egg Harbor Cafe
There are only 23 Egg Harbor Cafes in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Georgia, so it might be a bit of a trek to get to one from where you are. However, if you happen to be in the vicinity of one, many diners say this family-run chain does some pretty amazing breakfast dishes. Some of the scrambled egg dishes that diners claim are absolute stand-outs include the Lobster Scrambler, the Habanero Hash & Eggs, and the San Antonio Skillet with chorizo, bacon, jalapeños, and cheese.
Diners appreciate the fact that Egg Harbor has a variety of egg dishes for all tastes, including gluten-free options. Most say the food is fresh, flavorful, and filling, and that the eggs are cooked well. In addition, the portion sizes are substantial and great value. As one Yelp diner wrote, "We got A LOT for what we paid for. I'm not an egg person, but the scrambled eggs were amazing ... Overall we left feeling satisfied and full." If you can only try one dish, many say the Lobster Scramble is what dreams are made of.
Worst: IHOP
The International House of Pancakes was one of the pioneers of the breakfast-only restaurant genre. The first IHOP opened in 1958, and within just a few years, it was already franchising. With over 1,650 locations today, it's clear that the chain is pretty popular. However, based on customer reviews, it's not the scrambled eggs that keep people coming back. From what several diners say, you're better off sticking to the pancakes and taking a hard pass on the egg dishes.
The main problem with the scrambled eggs at IHOP is the chain seems to be wildly inconsistent when it comes to executing them. Some diners say their scrambled eggs were burnt, while others say theirs were barely cooked. There are multiple reports of customers requesting scrambled eggs and getting eggs cooked a different way, like over easy or sunny side up. As for the texture, one Google Reviews commenter wrote, "The scrambled eggs were the consistency of shredded cardboard."
Best: The Toasted Yolk
Established in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is a medium-sized chain that focuses on breakfast and lunch dishes. Most of the locations are in Texas, although the brand is expanding into other states at a pretty steady pace. The restaurants are open until 3 p.m. every day and offer the full menu from open to close, so you can pick and choose whether you want breakfast dishes like scrambled eggs and omelets, or lunch dishes like soups and salads. Each location also has a full bar.
There are tons of scrambled egg dishes to choose from at The Toasted Yolk. You can go healthy with the Wheatwich sandwich featuring scrambled egg whites, cheese, tomatoes, and turkey sausage on wheat berry bread, or order a protein-heavy plate of ham and scrambled eggs. More decadent dishes include the Brisket Tacos with scrambled eggs and the Cowboy Scramble with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages, ham, and buttermilk biscuits. Many diners say the eggs are prepared perfectly and the portions are large, offering great value for money.
Worst: Denny's
Denny's has undergone several transformations over the years. It originally opened as Danny's Donuts in 1953, and had a few name changes before landing on Denny's Restaurant in 1961. What it really became well-known for was the Grand Slam breakfast, which was introduced in 1977. The dish is still on the menu today, and features buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage. There are also different variations of "Slam" breakfasts, as well as a slew of other dishes that you can order with scrambled eggs.
Despite being somewhat of a household name in the breakfast arena, Denny's doesn't wow people with its scrambled eggs. One Google Reviews user wrote, "Received burnt scrambled eggs! How do you burn scrambled eggs!?" Another disappointed customer commented, "I ordered scrambled eggs and they were very odd, come to find out they use premixed eggs in a bag." That may explain why other diners say the eggs taste like they're powdered or just not fresh. Sadly, when it comes to scrambled eggs, Denny's certainly isn't knocking it out of the park.
Methodology
To determine which chain restaurants serve the best and worst scrambled eggs, we went to the people who know best — diners. We pored through countless reviews on platforms like Yelp and Google Reviews to see which popular breakfast restaurants got the most accolades, and which got the most shade. We factored in the freshness of the eggs, the execution, portion sizes, and whether diners thought the eggs were good value for what you get. Consistency was also another consideration. After all, you want to be sure that you get the same quality and great taste every time.