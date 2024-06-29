11 Expert-Approved Reasons To Start Cooking With Buckwheat Again

Buckwheat is one of those ingredients that few people cook with regularly anymore. In fact, many folks wouldn't even know what to do with this hearty seed. But, perhaps it's time to bring it back into our kitchens and onto our plates. After all, a varied diet is important for nutrition — not to mention that buckwheat is versatile and delicious.

I have experience cooking with buckwheat, but I wanted to get into the nitty-gritty, so I spoke with three culinary experts who love cooking with this ingredient. For starters, I interviewed Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, registered dietitian and nutrition partner with Great River Organic Milling to give her expert opinion on the health aspects of buckwheat. I also spoke to chef Davin Waite, owner of The Plot and Elaine Gordon, author of food blog Eating by Elaine.

With these expert opinions on everything from cooking methods to nutritional credentials, I came up with 11 reasons you should start cooking with buckwheat again. Whether in the form of groats, flour, noodles, or pasta, there are so many tasty and creative ways to use this seed that acts like a grain. So, pick up some buckwheat and get creative in the kitchen.