The Unhealthiest Pre-Packaged Guacamoles You Should Avoid

You'd think with ingredients like avocado, tomato, onion, spices, and citric acid as a preservative, guacamole is overall a pretty healthy product. And while most pre-packaged guacamoles sold in grocery stores contain those simple ingredients, some store-bought guacamoles are still healthier than others.

The primary factors that differentiate one guacamole from another are on their nutritional facts labels — since the ingredients of most guacamole products are similar, it's typically metrics like fat and sodium totals that determine their relative healthfulness. That said, there are very few pre-packaged guacamoles that might make for as potentially unhealthy of a choice as, say, some of the unhealthiest boxed macaroni and cheeses you can buy. Nevertheless, the following list highlights each of the pre-packaged guacamoles that can be considered among the unhealthiest on the market. Shoppers for whom a restrictive diet is a priority, therefore, may want to take note of these guacamole options and consider opting for healthier choices.