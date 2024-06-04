14 Expert-Approved Ways To Upgrade Your Guacamole Game

It's healthy, it's creamy, it's packed with flavor, and it's the one thing that will make nachos, tacos, toast, and deviled eggs taste even more delicious. Guacamole was originally made by the Aztecs, who called their creation āhuacamolli, meaning avocado sauce, and people around the world still can't get enough of it. The original recipe contained little more than the creamy green fruit, but when the Spanish arrived in the 16th century, new ingredients such as garlic were added.

These days, there are countless ways to make guacamole, from a quick combination of a few ingredients to deluxe versions with pomegranate seeds and roasted chili peppers. There are so many options that it can be hard to know where to begin or how to avoid diluting the perfection of the original recipe with too many flavors. According to Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, the founder of the Mexican food blog Muy Bueno and author of the cookbook "Muy Bueno Fiestas," "It's all about finding that perfect harmony of textures and flavors." Her advice is to balance the creamy avocado with crunchy elements and add a hint of spice and acidity.

Mely Martinez, the cook and recipe developer behind Mexico In My Kitchen, noted that timing is also important. "If you would like to add new ingredients to your guacamole," she said, "Add it at the end of the process of preparing it. Adding these extra ingredients [at] the end ensures that they keep their shape, and thus their flavors and textures."

Here are some ways you can take your guacamole to the next level.