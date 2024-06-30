Mistakes Experts Say To Avoid When Cooking Crab Cakes At Home

The first big decision when making crab cakes is selecting the meat. Not all crab meat is the same in taste, texture, and price. Fresh raw crab is picked from live-cooked crabs and sealed in containers, while pasteurized crab meat is already cooked and has an extra step to preserve it longer. You also have crab options by grade — lump, jumbo, and backfin.

The popular choice for crab cakes is typically jumbo or lump crab meat (which can be expensive ) but any type of freshly picked crab meat is sufficient, according to Rima Kleiner, a registered and licensed dietician and nutritionist at Dish on Fish. "I prefer using jumbo lump or lump crabmeat, which makes a great crab cake," she said. "It's really about preferences and taste, as you can't go wrong."

If you want to call your creation Maryland-style, stay true to the blue crab when sourcing. "Depending on your location and the time of year, that might be fresh blue crab meat, or premium pasteurized crab meat from brands like Phillips," said Donald Manning, Phillips Seafood's expert crabologist.

Pinch and Swirl food blogger, Marissa Stevens, said to steer clear of using canned or imitation crab for cakes. "The quality and flavor simply don't compare to fresh," she explained. "By starting with high-quality ingredients and treating them with care, you can create an impressive dish that truly celebrates the sweet, delicate flavor of the crab."