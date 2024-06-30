14 Chain Restaurant Brownie Desserts Ranked Worst To Best

There's something so comforting about a brownie done right. The combination of dense fudgy goodness wrapped in a cake-like exterior is the perfect chocolaty treat. Top it with some creamy ice cream, caramel drizzle, or crunchy nuts, and you have a next-level indulgence. With that in mind, it's easy to see why so many chain restaurants offer brownie desserts on their menus. However, not all restaurant brownie desserts are created equal.

While some chain restaurants offer brownies that chocolate lovers swoon over, others serve lackluster versions that are just plain disappointing. Some chains use secret ingredients to make the brownies ultra moist and flavorful, or get creative to concoct delectable dishes that are unique and supremely crave-worthy. Then there are the restaurants that serve up sub-par brownie dishes that are nowhere near as good as even the most basic brownie recipe you could make at home.

If you're wondering which brownie desserts from chain restaurants are worth the calorie splurge and which will just make you sad, this list is for you. We researched brownie desserts from popular chains and scoured through hundreds of customer reviews to give you the definitive ranking of the worst to best versions of this chocolatey confection.