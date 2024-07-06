How To Pair Wine With Vegan Pizza

Veggie pizza toppings have been around since the very first pizzas, but as vegetables alone aren't sufficient to satisfy the dietary needs of the approximately 1% of the U.S. population who avoid all animal-derived foods, some pizza chains like Mellow Mushroom cater to a vegan clientele and vegan pizzas are also available at grocers including Trader Joe's. If you plan to pick up a bottle of wine to accompany your dinner, should the pizza's plant-based nature impact your beverage choice? Priya Rao, a vegan food consultant and TV host who co-authored "The Social Herbivore: Perfect Pairings for Plant-based Cuisine" and runs the website The Social Herbivore, says that it should.

Rao tells us, "It's the meat that makes a difference, as the proteins in red meats help soften the tannins in wine." For this reason, you should look for a wine that's low in the bitter flavor that tannins often provide. Rao also feels that sauce color impacts wine choice, which is true for non-vegan pizzas, too. In her opinion, tomato-based sauces are best paired with red wines. She says, "A Beaujolais or a pinot noir could be lovely," while other low-tannin picks include gamay, grenache, or lambrusco. For a cream-based sauce, she advises, "Try a white with nice acidity like a sauvignon blanc." If your pizza sauce primarily consists of olive oil, though, she says to go with whatever wine you enjoy or have on hand.