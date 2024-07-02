10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Marinated Meats You Can Buy

Skirt steak is considered one of the most flavorful cuts of beef. Taken from a part of the cow known as the plate, it is made up of both the animal's diaphragm and transversus abdominis muscles. All of these tough connective tissues can make for a chewy cut of meat, so a good long soak in a marinade can be helpful in providing some tenderness and moisture.

But if you're strapped for time and can't throw together a marinade from scratch, Target has you covered with its carne asada seasoned-and-soaked skirt steak. Marinated in a mix of both water and spices like garlic, onions, and pepper, your taste buds are guaranteed to sing as you slice off each melt-in-your-mouth chunk of this savory steak.

However, your heart may not sing the same praises. The Good & Gather Carne Asada Seasoned Beef Skirt Steak comes with a whopping 460 milligrams of sodium every 4-ounce serving — remarkable when you consider that a standard 4 ounces of plain cooked skirt steak only has 75. Too much sodium can cause increased blood pressure, which over time can lead to heart attack, stroke, coronary artery disease, or heart failure. While indulging every now and then in this flavorful skirt steak may not bring such dire consequences, it is something to bear in mind before buying. In addition to heightened sodium, you can also expect 12 grams of fat and 60 milligrams of cholesterol per serving.