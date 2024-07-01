The Bear Season 3 Confronts Addiction In The Restaurant Industry

The restaurant industry is notoriously high-stress and fast-paced, and "The Bear" depicts this well. The industry also has a very high percentage of people who smoke. According to the CDC, roughly 27% of people in food and drink service smoke cigarettes, one of the highest rates among all industries.

According to research published in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science, restaurant workers smoke due to stress in the workplace (via ScienceDirect). Although Carmy never provides a reason for his smoking, the show strongly implies that the intensity of his business is a contributing factor. He does appear to chew nicotine gum frequently throughout the season, and nicotine replacement therapy methods like this have been shown to nearly double a person's chances of quitting (via American Cancer Society). Still, smoking is harder to quit when the person is continually exposed to it through family or community, according to a 2011 study published in BMC Public Health. In an industry where co-workers may be constantly going outside to smoke, restaurant workers may find quitting even more difficult.

Although "The Bear" Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, audiences will likely be able to follow along with more of Carmy's journey in a fourth season. This hasn't been officially confirmed but has been hinted at by the actors.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).