The Chef-Approved Dessert To Pair With BBQ Ribs For Textural Contrast

If you're planning a meal around grilled ribs, which are one of the all-time backyard cookout classics, some of the must-have barbecue sides include cornbread, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and potato salad, while for dessert you could always go Southern style with pecan pie, peach cobbler, or banana pudding. If you'd prefer a chef-recommended sweet course, however, Rich Parente of Brewster, New York's Clock Tower Grill has a rather surprising pick. Parente, who both owns and cooks at the New American eatery, declares, "After eating ribs, I like a nice cup o' dirt for dessert."

A cup o'what? Parente goes on to clarify the statement, saying: "These cups of chocolate pudding topped with crushed Oreos and gummy worms remind me of summertime, plus they're fun to eat." Not only does the pudding and crushed cookie combo feel nostalgic to him, but he also admits: "I enjoy the hunt for the crushed-up bits of Oreos that are mixed into the pudding and underneath the chewy gummy worms." As to why this dessert gets the nod as a post-barbecue meal ender, he tells us, "The crunchy Oreo bits are especially nice after eating fall-off-the-bone tender ribs." That checks out — after a meal of soft meat and squishy sides, a crunchy dessert will tell your teeth you haven't forgotten all about them.